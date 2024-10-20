Entertainment

    • Kristen Bell reveals the salty joke snuck into 'Frozen'

    Kristen Bell, here on Sept. 18, reprised her role in the 'Frozen' sequel and has said she's interested in appearing in a planned third film. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP via CNN Newsource) Kristen Bell, here on Sept. 18, reprised her role in the 'Frozen' sequel and has said she's interested in appearing in a planned third film. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP via CNN Newsource)
    The bold never bothered Kristen Bell anyway.

    That’s what we discovered, thanks to a recently published interview in Vanity Fair in which Bell confessed to sneaking a naughty joke into the beloved “Frozen” movie for which she voiced a main character.

    In a TikTok video posted by the publication, Bell, who played Princess Anna in the 2013 film, listened to the song “For the First Time In Forever” in which her character sings “For years I’ve roamed these empty halls / Why have a ballroom with no balls?”

    “How did we get that joke in there?” Bell laughingly asked. “C’mon! We slid it under the radar. It almost didn’t make it in.”

    “But then we were like, ‘What are you talking about? That’s not what it means. Don’t be a perv,’” she added.

    The “Nobody Wants This” star said she had “always dreamed” of being in a Disney animated film, as many performers do.

    “They’re so formidable in your life when you’re young and I was obsessed with them,” Bell said. “I remember sitting in my living room and on my little old boombox, like, recording myself singing ‘The Little Mermaid’ in case I ever needed that tape.”

    Bell said she was “thrilled” when she finally got the opportunity to do so.

    “It occurred to me that I would do anything they asked me to, but what I should be valiantly striving for is to create a character that I really needed to see when I was 11 years old, which was someone like this character,” she said.

    Bell reprised her role in the “Frozen” sequel and has said she’s interested in appearing in a planned third film.

