Kristen Bell lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer and she’s not here for your judgment

There’s a reason why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s young daughters are ordering non-alcoholic beers when they go out for meals.

During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Bell talked about why she and her husband allow Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, to drink them.

It started with Clarkson revealing that when her now 9-year-old daughter, River Rose, was a baby she grabbed an alcoholic beverage from a table while they were out of the country and took a sip.

That led Bell to share why non-alcoholic beers are special in their family, starting her story with, “context is important we’ve learned that over the last few years.”

“My husband and I, when we walked the babies at night in our neighborhood when my daughter was really little, he is a recovering addict but he likes non-alcoholic beer,” Bell explained. “So, he’d pop one open, he’d have her on his chest and we’d walk and like look at the sunset. So, as a baby, she was like pawing at it and sometimes she would like suck on the rim of it so I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy.”

Bell said that when her daughter has tried to order a non-alcoholic beer at restaurants, she’s explained, “maybe we just keep that for home.”

As for people who may disapprove, Bell has a message.

“You can judge me if you want,” she said. “That’s your problem.”