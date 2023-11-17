Kool & The Gang drummer and co-founder George Brown dead at 74

Entertainment

    Robert "Kool" Bell, from left, Ronald "Khalis" Bell, Dennis "DT" Thomas and George Brown attend a ceremony honouring Kool & The Gang with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, file) Robert "Kool" Bell, from left, Ronald "Khalis" Bell, Dennis "DT" Thomas and George Brown attend a ceremony honouring Kool & The Gang with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, file)
    George "Funky" Brown, the co-founder and longtime drummer of Kool & The Gang who helped write such hits as "Too Hot," "Ladies Night," "Joanna" and the party favorite "Celebration," died Thursday in Los Angeles at age 74.

    Brown died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released by Universal Music. He had retired earlier in the year, nearly 60 years after the band began, and revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

    Kool & The Gang has sold millions of records with its catchy blend of jazz, funk and soul, what Brown liked to call "the sound of happiness." In 1964, Brown helped launch the Grammy-winning group, originally called the Jazziacs, along with such friends as bassist Robert "Kool" Bell, brother Ronald Bell on keyboards and guitarist Charles Smith.

    After years of relative obscurity, name changes and personnel changes, Kool & The Gang broke through in the mid-1970s with "Jungle Boogie" and "Hollywood Swinging" among others songs and peaked in the late '70s-mid 1980s, with hits ranging from the ballads "Cherish" and "Joanna" to the up-tempo, chart-topping "Celebration," now a standard at weddings and other festive gatherings.

    In 2023, Brown produced the band's latest album, "People Just Wanna Have Fun," and released his memoir "Too Hot: Kool & The Gang & Me."

    He is survived by his wife, Hanh Brown, and his five children. In lieu of flowers, his family has asked that donations can be made in his honor to the Lung Cancer Society of America.

