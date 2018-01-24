

Relaxnews





Kim Kardashian is spreading the love ahead of Valentine's Day, with a brand-new fragrance collection.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul has announced the upcoming launch of new trio of fragrances on Feb. 1, via a shot of the new products uploaded to her KKW Fragrance brand's Instagram account. The revelation, which was accompanied by the caption "Will you be our valentine?", followed days of cryptic teasing by the star.

The perfumes, which come in three different candy-hued, heart-shaped vials, are dubbed "BFF," "BAE" and "Ride Or Die." Aesthetically, they are strikingly different from the brand's debut "Gardenia" perfume collection, which launched last November and features minimalistic packaging in the form of angular, translucent spray bottles. The new look is explained by the fact that the Valentine's day scents are a collaboration between KKW Fragrances and Kimoji, the star's own emoji brand.

Information regarding the scents themselves has yet to be released -- but based on the success of Kardashian's previous beauty endeavors, the new collection is bound to be a runaway hit. Her "Crystal Gardenia," "Crystal Gardenia Oud" and "Crystal Gardenia Citrus" perfumes sold out within days upon their release last year, while the star's debut makeup offering under her KKW Beauty line flew off the shelves in just two hours when it was launched last June.