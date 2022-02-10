Kim Kardashian has made a shift.

In a recently published interview with Vogue, the reality star and mogul explained that "For so long, I did what made other people happy."

"And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy," she said. "And that feels really good."

She went on to say that "And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

"I've chosen myself," she told the publication. "I think it's okay to choose you."

Kardashian and West married in 2014 and she filed for divorce in February 2021.

She was photographed for the Vogue cover story with her and West's four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

West posted some of the photos of Kardashian and their children on his verified Instagram account writing in the caption "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER."

Both he and Kardashian are currently in other relationships. Kardashian has been seeing "SNL" star Pete Davidson and West dating actress Julia Fox.