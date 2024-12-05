Entertainment

    • Kieran Culkin explains why his kids haven't watched their uncle Macaulay Culkin's classic holiday hit 'Home Alone'

    Kieran Culkin (right) explains why his kids haven't watched their uncle Macaulay Culkin's (left) classic holiday hit 'Home Alone.' (Jon Kopaloff/Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Kieran Culkin (right) explains why his kids haven't watched their uncle Macaulay Culkin's (left) classic holiday hit 'Home Alone.' (Jon Kopaloff/Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Kieran Culkin didn't "make his family disappear," but he's definitely been withholding some aspects of it.

    The "Succession" star talked to "E! News" on the red carpet Monday at The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards in New York City and shared some family info.

    Turns out Culkin's children with wife Jazz Charton, daughter Kinsey, 5, and son Wilder, 3, have never watched the holiday classic "Home Alone," which is surprising given that it made their uncle Macaulay Culkin a child star.

    "There's still some scary parts," Kieran Culkin explained. "For the 3-year-old, there's the tarantula [and] there's the guy at the end who said, 'I'm gonna bite off all your fingers.' That's scary for a 3-year-old."

    The movie revolves around a little boy who is accidentally left home alone when his family travels to Europe for Christmas vacation. The comedy is considered pretty important to some in the cannon of holiday viewing.

    And Culkin believes the time may have arrived for his children to watch his sibling take his star turn.

    "We think they might be ready for 'Home Alone' this year," he said. "If not, next year."

    For his part, Macaulay Culkin told "Entertainment Tonight" last year that his then-toddler son had seen it and "he thinks it's so funny."

    "I convinced my oldest that he's the kid in the movie. I said, 'Remember you had yellow hair? Remember when you were getting the bad guys?'" he said. "He's like, 'Yeah!' He is such a liar. I'm like, 'You don't remember any of that.'"

    Macaulay Culkin shares two young sons with his long term partner, actress Brenda Song.

