Khloé Kardashian expecting second child with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian expecting second child with Tristan Thompson
The Kardashian family is growing again.
Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a second child via surrogate, a representative for Kardashian told CNN. The former couple are parents of 4-year-old daughter, True.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," the representative said. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloé can focus on her family."
In recent years, Kardashian has been open about her desire to grow her family. Her efforts to conceive a second child through IVF and fertility assistance were documented on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
While Kardashian and Thompson have had a tumultuous romantic relationship that ended in December, they communicate as co-parents.
Thompson, a forward for the Chicago Bulls, is also the father of two young sons from other relationships.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
Ontario expands eligibility for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
Rogers' five-day refund 'wholly inadequate' legal expert says
Rogers Communications Inc.'s move to credit its customers with the equivalent of five days of service following the massive outage that crippled its network last week is 'wholly inadequate,' a legal expert said.
Ex-Conservative staffer faces mischief charge for alleged Zoom theft from O'Toole: RCMP
Former Conservative staffer Dion Ahwai has been charged with mischief to data related to an investigation of the alleged theft of materials from Erin O'Toole's Zoom account during the 2020 leadership race, the RCMP said Wednesday.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
Canada
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
2 boys missing after 'unscheduled visit' with parent, Kamloops RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help locating two missing children who they believe are in the company of a non-custodial parent and her partner.
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
Canadian food suppliers signal more price hikes coming to grocery stores this fall
Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to grocery retailers informing them of upcoming price hikes.
-
Feds to provide more than $35M to Indigenous communities during Papal visit
The federal government says it will provide more than $35 million during the papal visit to Canada to support Indigenous communities, organizations and residential schools survivors.
-
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
World
-
Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM
Sri Lanka's president fled the country Wednesday, plunging a nation already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership then trained their ire on the prime minister and stormed his office.
-
U.S. destroyer sails past Chinese-held South China Sea islands
The U.S. Navy on Wednesday sailed a destroyer close to China-controlled islands in the South China Sea in what Washington said was a patrol aimed at asserting freedom of navigation through the strategic seaway.
-
2 candidates knocked out of U.K. Conservative leadership race
Two candidates were knocked out of the race to replace U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, leaving six lawmakers battling to lead the Conservative Party and the country.
-
Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability
As video taken inside Robb Elementary School puts in full view the bewildering inaction by law enforcement during the May slaughter of 19 children and two teachers, some in Uvalde are shouting: Will police face consequences?
-
Hezbollah threatens Israel with escalation in border spat
The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group threatened Israel with military escalation Wednesday if a future deal over the disputed maritime border between the two countries is not in Lebanon's favor.
-
7-Eleven offers US$100K reward for arrest in deadly California holdups
The 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered US$100,000 Wednesday leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.
Politics
-
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery component plant in Ontario
Ottawa and Ontario have reached a deal with a global materials technology and recycling group to build a new battery componentfacility in the province's Loyalist Township that will supply parts for electric vehicles.
-
Ex-Conservative staffer faces mischief charge for alleged Zoom theft from O'Toole: RCMP
Former Conservative staffer Dion Ahwai has been charged with mischief to data related to an investigation of the alleged theft of materials from Erin O'Toole's Zoom account during the 2020 leadership race, the RCMP said Wednesday.
Health
-
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
-
What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?
BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.
-
U.S. FDA gives emergency use authorization to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adults. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States, and it uses a different type of vaccine technology than the shots already available.
Sci-Tech
-
Falling space junk has up to 10% chance of killing someone in next 10 years: B.C. study
Space junk re-entering Earth's atmosphere could have as much as a one-in-10 chance of killing a person in the next decade, a recent B.C. study suggests.
-
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
-
July supermoon: 'Buck moon' set to light up the night sky
The evening sky will offer Canadians a stunning view of the full moon tonight, one that will be visible to stargazers the world over.
Entertainment
-
Khloé Kardashian expecting second child with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a second child via surrogate, a representative for Kardashian told CNN.
-
Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly back in Chicago for sex trial
R. Kelly has been returned to the federal jail in downtown Chicago ahead of his trial on child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges, just two weeks after the disgraced R&B star was sentenced in New York to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.
-
3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' lyrics
A rock memorabilia dealer and two other men were charged Tuesday with scheming to sell allegedly ill-gotten, handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut 'Hotel California' and other hits by the Eagles.
Business
-
Hummus shortage? Chickpea crops dwindling, prices rising this year
As global droughts, extreme weather patterns and supply chain disruptions affect crops worldwide, add chickpeas to the list of food commodities suffering dwindling production and distribution, according to the non-profit Global Pulse Confederation.
-
Stocks waver as Wall Street braces for big hike in rates
Stocks are wavering through a shaky day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected.
-
UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the first meeting in weeks between Russia and Ukraine took 'a critical step forward' to ensure the export of desperately needed grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports to help ease the global food crisis.
Lifestyle
-
Set bedtime back to prepare your child for kindergarten, study says
A backpack, lunch box, crayons and at least 10 hours of sleep each night are all things children need to get off to a good start in kindergarten, according to a new study.
-
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
-
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting
Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings.
Sports
-
Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo
The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo.
-
'A disappointing day': Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau to test open market
Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has made the decision to test free agency. Flames GM Brad Treliving made the announcement on Tuesday evening.
-
Boxing champion belt given to Mandela stolen in South Africa
A World Boxing Council championship belt belonging to former South African President Nelson Mandela has been stolen from a museum in Soweto, according to police.
Autos
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery component plant in Ontario
Ottawa and Ontario have reached a deal with a global materials technology and recycling group to build a new battery componentfacility in the province's Loyalist Township that will supply parts for electric vehicles.
-
Walmart to electrify its delivery fleet with Canoo EVs
Walmart Inc has struck a deal with Canoo Inc to buy 4,500 electric vehicles as part of the U.S. retailer's goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, the companies said on Tuesday.
-
BMW charges monthly fee to access heated seats in some countries
BMW is now selling heated seats as a monthly subscription in some countries, reflecting a growing trend in the automotive industry of locking features behind a digital paywall.