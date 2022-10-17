Kevin Spacey will testify in sex misconduct trial case against him
Actor Kevin Spacey will testify in the sexual misconduct trial against him, his attorney said in court Monday.
Lawyer Chase Scolnick made the statement outside the presence of the jury, which was not yet seated.
It is not clear when exactly Spacey will take the stand.
Earlier Monday, attorneys for actor Anthony Rapp finished presenting their case against Spacey.
Rapp, best known for his role in "Star Trek: Discovery," claims that in 1986, Spacey, then 26, invited Rapp, then 14, to his Manhattan home where he picked Rapp up, laid him down on his bed, grabbed his buttocks and pressed his groin into Rapp's body without his consent. He is suing Spacey for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Spacey's attorneys have attempted to poke holes in Rapp's claims by pointing to discrepancies, including dates Rapp alleged to have run into Spacey at industry events.
Before ending his time on the stand, Rapp's attorney Peter Saghir asked the actor if he had been lying about his allegations against Spacey.
"I have not. It was something that happened to me that was not okay," Rapp replied on the stand last week.
Before the jury entered the courtroom on Monday, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the case can move forward in the face of the defense's Rule 50 motion. Spacey's other attorney, Jay Barron, argued that Rapp's counsel has not proven their case and no reasonable jury would find the plaintiff liable for claims made in Rapp's lawsuit.
Barron argued that the plaintiff's legal team did not present evidence that Spacey's alleged behavior was "extreme and outrageous," or "offensive" under New York law to support their claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and battery. Kaplan said he would reserve judgment on the matters until later, and that on the dismissal of the battery claim, "I'm not going to grant that now, if ever."
When a Rule 50 motion is filed and argued, according to CNN legal analyst Paul Callan, "most judges will defer ruling until after the jury renders a verdict so that on appeal, if the case is reversed, there is already a jury verdict in place to reinstate. Otherwise, if a judge dismisses before jury verdict and the judge's ruling is granted on appeal, there would have to be a whole new trial."
A video deposition from John Barrowman, who was allegedly with Rapp when Spacey met him, is currently being shown to the jury.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Consumers more pessimistic than businesses about inflation: Bank of Canada surveys
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show consumers have become more pessimistic about inflation in the short run, while business expectations for inflation have eased.
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
WATCH LIVE | Top Ottawa official testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos says the city was only expecting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. People scurried for shelter or tried to shoot down the kamikazes.
U.K. leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'
The U.K.'s new Treasury chief ripped up the government's economic plan on Monday, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced less than a month ago. The move raises more questions about how long the beleaguered British leader can stay in office.
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Canada
-
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
-
Who is the highest-earning Instagram influencer in Canada?
Justin Bieber is Canada's highest-earning Instagram influencer, according to estimates from NetCredit.
-
Business Council of Canada says Nexus closure 'deeply troubling' in letter to U.S.
The Business Council of Canada says it is concerned over the continued closure of the Nexus trusted-traveller program, which allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada.
-
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
-
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
-
Quebec author Simon Roy receives medically-assisted dying after battle with brain cancer
After battling brain cancer, Quebec author Simon Roy received medical assistance in dying Saturday afternoon, Éditions du Boréal said in a statement.
World
-
Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse
The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation's second-largest private employer are facing off in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York. Workers at the warehouse there, which employs roughly 800 people according to Amazon, will finish voting in a union election on Monday. The votes will be tallied Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board.
-
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts.
-
China's Xi opens Party Congress with speech tackling Taiwan, Hong Kong and zero-Covid
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to steer China through grave challenges toward national rejuvenation, advancing a nationalistic vision that has put it on a collision path with the West.
-
January 6 committee member says panel will ask former Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, told CNN on Sunday the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again.
-
Elon Musk reverses course, says SpaceX will keep funding Ukraine Starlink service for free
U.S. billionaire Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that SpaceX will continue funding Starlink internet service in war-torn Ukraine, apparently reversing course after SpaceX asked the United States military to pick up the tab.
-
China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft
China's ruling Communist party says it has probed almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Top Ottawa official testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos says the city was only expecting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.
-
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
-
'Let Haiti decide its own destiny': Canada sends armoured vehicles to Haiti, but experts question involvement
A shipment of armoured vehicles from Canada and the U.S. arrived in Haiti on Saturday as violence ensues in the nation, but some experts are questioning Canada's decision to intervene.
Health
-
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
-
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts.
-
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk says he intends to morph Twitter into an 'everything app' he calls X.
-
A NASA spacecraft will swing by Earth on Sunday
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will skirt Earth, coming within just a few hundred miles of us on its journey to the far-off Jupiter Trojan asteroids.
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
Entertainment
-
Who is the highest-earning Instagram influencer in Canada?
Justin Bieber is Canada's highest-earning Instagram influencer, according to estimates from NetCredit.
-
Kevin Spacey will testify in sex misconduct trial case against him
Actor Kevin Spacey will testify in the sexual misconduct trial against him, his attorney said in court Monday.
-
New Zealand arts funder rejects Shakespeare as 'imperialism'
Is Shakespeare still relevant to today's students? New Zealand's arts council appears to have its doubts after ending funding for a Shakespeare program, arguing it failed to show relevance to 'the contemporary art context' and relied on a genre 'located within a canon of imperialism.'
Business
-
Consumers more pessimistic than businesses about inflation: Bank of Canada surveys
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show consumers have become more pessimistic about inflation in the short run, while business expectations for inflation have eased.
-
These services cost more in Canada than many other countries – here's why
As the cost of living rises in Canada, many are feeling financial strain. But data shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of everyday products and services in Canada have been some of the most expensive in the world. Here's why.
-
U.K. leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'
The U.K.'s new Treasury chief ripped up the government's economic plan on Monday, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced less than a month ago. The move raises more questions about how long the beleaguered British leader can stay in office.
Lifestyle
-
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
-
Baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread
A bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has created a life-sized bread sculpture of 'Star Wars' character Han Solo as he appeared after being brozen in carbonite in 'The Empire Strikes Back.'
-
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel has contracted the avian flu
Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behaviour, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins second tennis title in Florence
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second tennis title on Sunday beating American J.J. Wolf in Florence, Italy.
-
Calls for cultural change at Hockey Canada spark period of reckoning for sport
As sponsors distanced themselves from Hockey Canada over the past few weeks, it became clear they wanted to see more than just a change in leadership.
Autos
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.