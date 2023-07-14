Kevin Spacey 'misread the signs' but did not assault man, actor tells London court

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social