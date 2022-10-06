Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, on July 14, 2022. (Frank Augstein / AP) Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, on July 14, 2022. (Frank Augstein / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?

Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social