Kevin Spacey appears at court for hearing in groping case
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court with his attorney Alan Jackson, right, on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 6:28AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 3, 2019 10:19AM EDT
NANTUCKET, Mass. -- Kevin Spacey has arrived at a Nantucket courthouse where a hearing is set in the case accusing him of groping an 18-year-old busboy in 2016.
The former "House of Cards" actor was not required to attend Monday's pretrial hearing. Wearing a gray suit and glasses, Spacey walked into the courthouse with his lawyers.
Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery.
His accuser says Spacey groped him in the crowded bar of the Club Car, where the teen worked as a busboy.
On Friday, Spacey's attorney Alan Jackson accused the man of deleting text messages that support Spacey's claims of innocence.
Jackson wants the court to demand that prosecutors turn over a "complete and unaltered" forensic copy of the accuser's cellphone.