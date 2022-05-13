Kendrick Lamar drops 'Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers'

Kendrick Lamar has released his fifth solo album, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."

The 18-track album features guest collaborations with Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black and Summer Walker. Pharrell Williams is named as a producer on "Mr. Morale."

Lamar just released a new song, "The Heart Part 5" and a deep-fake video to go along with it, but the track is not on the album.

Lamar's last studio album was "Damn," released in 2017.

The full tracklist is below:

Disc 1: Big Steppers

United In Grief N95 Worldwide Steppers Die Hard ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer Father Time ft. Sampha Rich (Interlude) Rich Spirit We Cry Together ft. Taylour Paige Purple Hearts ft. Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah

Disc 2: Mr. Morale