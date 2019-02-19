

Relaxnews





The Calvin Klein brand has unveiled its new "#MyCalvins" campaign for spring 2019. Titled "Our Now," this digital-first campaign features a star cast including Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky and Shawn Mendes, Women's Wear Daily (WWD) reports, Tuesday, February 19.

Marking a slight change in strategy, Calvin Klein has unveiled a digital-focused campaign, landing a multitude of videos and stills across various dedicated channels. One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the ready-to-wear brand's ability to enlist a star cast, this time showing off its new jeans and underwear creations.

Calvin Klein has signed up a host of young talents -- some upcoming, others already big names -- to front its new collections for spring. Runway star Kendall Jenner is joined by Shawn Mendes, A$AP Rocky, Noah Centineo, Jasmine Daniels, Timo Baumann, Anna Ewers, Jiali Zhao, Fernando Albaladejo, Lulu Tenney and Ernesto Cervantes. The campaign is shot by Glen Luchford.

These icons, all from different backgrounds, front the brand's Jeans and Underwear collections with a sexy attitude. Specialist fashion news website WWD reports that the new Calvin Klein campaign explores themes of curiosity, companionship and sexual exploration.