Ken Jeong uses medical training to help audience member
In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, actor Ken Jeong participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss his television series 'Dr. Ken' at AOL Studios in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 9:02AM EDT
PHOENIX -- Ken Jeong's medical degree is nothing to laugh at.
The comedian's training came in handy Saturday when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix.
The actor's representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the woman's identity or condition.
Jeong has appeared in "The Hangover" movie franchise and TV's "Dr. Ken" and "Community."
@kenjeong at Stand Up Live! A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too. Then on with the show! Great night! He is gracious and grateful...AND flipping funny! pic.twitter.com/G0nMWb5wMM— Heather Holmberg (@TippedHatEnt) May 6, 2018