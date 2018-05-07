

The Associated Press





PHOENIX -- Ken Jeong's medical degree is nothing to laugh at.

The comedian's training came in handy Saturday when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix.

The actor's representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the woman's identity or condition.

Jeong has appeared in "The Hangover" movie franchise and TV's "Dr. Ken" and "Community."