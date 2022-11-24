Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival

Kelsey Grammer (left) and David Hyde Pierce are seen here in a split image. (CNN -- Getty) Kelsey Grammer (left) and David Hyde Pierce are seen here in a split image. (CNN -- Getty)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

A Freedom Convoy supporter stands at the curb in front of Library and Archives Canada, the site of the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang 

Canada

World

Politics

Health

  • France lawmakers adopt enshrining abortion in constitution

    Lawmakers in France's lower house of parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution to enshrine abortion rights in the country's constitution, the first step in a lengthy and uncertain legislative battle prompted by the rollback of abortion rights in the United States.

    People gather outside the National Assembly in Paris, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Aurelien Morissard / AP)

  • HIV-positive heart donor's family, recipient meet

    Brittany Newton's family grieved last spring when her life was cut short at age 30 by a brain aneurysm, but they got to feel close to her again this week, listening to her heart beating in the chest of a thankful New York woman whose life was saved by an organ transplant.

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social