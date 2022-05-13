Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child
Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old said she was "over the moon" to announce she was going to become "a Mumma" and told followers that to say she's happy "does not quite cut it."
The former "View" panelist is in a relationship with the DJ Sid Wilson -- best known for being the turntablist for the heavy metal band Slipknot. The pair confirmed they were dating in February, when Osbourne posted a photo of the two of them to Instagram on Valentine's Day, calling him her best friend and "soulmate" after saying she couldn't believe this is where the couple had ended up after "23 years of friendship."
Osbourne originally found fame at a very young age, as her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne helped to pioneer the world of reality TV with their fly-on-the-wall show about their family life "The Osbournes."
On Instagram, she explained that the pregnancy was why she'd been "quiet" over the past few months. Her reveal has been met with joy and congratulations from many -- including fellow reality TV personality Audrina Partridge who said she was "so excited" for Kelly and told her she is going to make "an amazing Momma."
Alongside Partridge, a host of many other celebrities also flooded Osbourne's comments section with well-wishes, including "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Michelle Visage, singer Jojo and Elton John's husband David Furnish.
Osbourne's mother -- Sharon -- who has appeared as a judge on "America's Got Talent" and "The X Factor" and was previously a host on "The Talk", took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter on the news.
The music manager said her heart "couldn't be more full" and revealed that she was "so excited to share the beautiful journey" ahead of the younger Osbourne.
