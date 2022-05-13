Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child

Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/CNN) Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/CNN)

Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'

Elon Musk said Friday that his plan to buy Twitter for US$44 billion is 'temporarily on hold' as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of internal turmoil over the proposed acquisition.

  • What's behind North Korea's COVID-19 admission?

    Before acknowledging its first domestic COVID-19 cases, North Korea spent 2 1/2 years rejecting outside offers of vaccines and steadfastly claiming that its superior socialist system was protecting its 26 million people from 'a malicious virus' that had killed millions around the world. Here's a look at why the messaging has now changed.

    A passerby walks past a screen displaying an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wearing a face mask on a TV news program in Tokyo, Japan, on May 13, 2022. (Shuji Kajiyama / AP)

