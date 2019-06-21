

David Friend, The Canadian Press





Kelly Jay Fordham, the Canadian singer-songwriter whose 1971 hit "Oh What a Feeling" became the first song to reap the rewards of the Cancon era, has died at 77.

The member of rock band Crowbar passed away at a Calgary hospital early Friday after suffering a massive stroke on June 9 that permanently affected the left side of his brain, his son Hank Fordham confirmed.

The Hamilton rock act was originally hired by Ronnie Hawkins after the members of his previous supporting act, the Band, split off to start their own career.

The notoriously prickly Hawkins was dissatisfied with Crowbar's abilities and later fired the act.

Crowbar -- with Fordham on keyboards and vocals -- eventually recorded their own album, and the single "Oh What a Feeling" marked their biggest success. The song was buoyed to the top of the charts by Canadian content regulations which required radio stations to play a certain amount of homegrown music.

Fordham told the Hamilton Spectator that song was written as a celebration of the year 1969.

"There were so many great things going on," he said in a 2011 interview.

"Man had just walked on the moon, there was Woodstock, all that hippie freedom and on top of all that my daughter Tiffany was born."

Despite its persistent presence on Canadian rock radio, "Oh What a Feeling" and Crowbar never captured that same outsized influence in the United States. Fordham says U.S. radio stations blacklisted the song because they believed the lyric "oh what a feelin', what a rush" was a drug reference, though he insisted it was not.

Veteran music journalist Larry LeBlanc said watching Crowbar stir up concertgoers in their heyday was a sight to behold.

"Seeing them live was one of the greatest experience of music that I've ever witnessed," he said.

"They were like the Band, on speed... Where the Band took the most thoughtful way, and say a left turn, Crowbar went the other way -- in your face."

LeBlanc said the energy of their concerts was only accurately captured once on tape, on "Larger than Life (and Live'r Than You've Ever Been)," a 1971 live album recorded at Toronto's Massey Hall. The double album opens with the rambunctious crowd whistling and chanting the band's name for nearly two minutes, and closes with a nine-minute version of "Oh What a Feeling" that left the audience clapping and stomping in elation.

Fordham and his band weren't short on friends either. He won over some prominent social players over the years, becoming friends with John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen when he was a roadie. The band also found a supporter in a young Margaret Trudeau who helped secure them a spot as the opener for her husband Pierre's 1972 re-election campaign rallies.

In the early 1980s, the musician switched gears to host the overnight radio show on Toronto's CHUM-FM.

But Fordham's life was beset by tragedy in his later years.

His daughter Tiffany Rain Fordham became the centre of international headlines when she disappeared after getting into an elevator in Tokyo's club district in 1997. She was never found.

In 2006, the mother of his three children, Katherine Marsden, was killed in a car accident, and six years later Tami Jean, his wife of 15 years, suddenly died from heart disease.

Fordham fell on financial hard times in the years that followed as he suffered various medical and psychiatric issues, most notably diabetes and syllogomania, a hoarding disorder.

The 2013 TV series "Hoarding: Buried Alive" dedicated an episode to Fordham's struggles to overcome the disorder inside his Calgary home. Two years later, he clashed with local officials who threatened to tow an old tour bus off his property at his expense.

Shortly afterwards, Fordham's children turned to crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to help raise enough money for their father to pay mortgage arrears and legal bills that accumulated during a hospital stay.

Fans and members of the local community responded with financial support and offers of various services, which included selling his extensive vinyl collection and providing him free space at a nearby storage centre.

Over the years, "Oh What a Feeling" maintained its position in Canada's rock canon.

The song was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters' Hall of Fame in 2011, and also gave its name to "Oh What a Feeling: A Vital Collection of Canadian Music," a 1996 CD boxed set that commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Juno Awards.

A cover of the song became a centrepiece of a late-1980s TV advertising campaign for Participaction, the federally backed organization promoting fitness and healthy living.