Entertainment

    • Keanu Reeves to build on his BRZRKR comic book universe with debut novel

    Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

    Keanu Reeves has set down his guns and picked up a pen as co-author of his debut novel.

    The "John Wick" action star announced he will expand the universe of his BRZRKR comic book series with "The Book of Elsewhere," written with U.K. author China Mieville.

    The novel builds on the story of Berzerker, a half-mortal, half-god character who's on a quest to find the key to his mortality, and perhaps free himself from it.

    "The Book of Elsewhere" will be released in hardcover, digital and audiobook formats on July 23 by Penguin Random House's label Del Rey Books.

    In a social media video, Reeves says he decided on a novel after considering ways to further explore the character he helped create with the 2021 comics.

    Reeves intends to grow the BRZRKR series further by starring in a live-action film for Netflix and tying his name to an animated spinoff series at the streaming company as well.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News