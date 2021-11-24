Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may be one of Hollywood's longest standing "marriages."

Reeves has once again addressed talk that he and Ryder are actually married, thanks to actual priests officiating the wedding scene performed in Romania for the 1992 Francis Ford Coppola directed drama "Bram Stoker's Dracula."

"We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests," Reeves said in an Esquire video. "Winona says we are [married]. Coppola says we are. So I guess we're married... under the eyes of God."

Back in 2018, the two actors talked to Entertainment Weekly while promoting their rom-com "Destination Wedding," and Ryder said she believed that the pair had wed.

"In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest," she said. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

Ryder had to remind Reeves that they had done the entire ceremony, including saying "I do."

"Don't you remember that?," Ryder asked Reeves. "It was on Valentine's Day."

"Oh my gosh, we're married," Reeves replied.