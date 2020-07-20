Actor, musician, film producer and, now, comic book writer. Is there anything Keanu Reeves can't do?

The Hollywood action man has teamed up with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt to produce a 12-issue comic-book series, "BRZRKR."

Illustrated by Alessandro Vitti and distributed through Boom! Studios, which also publishes "Power Rangers" and "Bill and Ted," the comic centres on a violent demigod who has been wandering the earth, searching for answers about his existence.

"After wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge -- working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else," the synopsis reads.

While Reeves may be venturing into new territory with his latest project, the "John Wick" actor says he has always been a comic book fan.

"I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically," Reeves said in a statement.

The 55-year-old star described the opportunity to work with the team of Kindt, Vitti, color artist Bill Crabtree and letterer Clem Robins as a "dream come true."

In an interview with USA Today, Reeves revealed that at one point he harboured dreams of playing Wolverine and now he would "love to play Berzerker."

"It's a really fun story so if it's not me," he added, "hopefully someone can play it."

Kindt, who has worked on a number of major titles, including "Spider-Man" and "Justice League of America," said in a statement that "BRZRKR" was a "potent cocktail of all the things that we love: the tale of an immortal warrior laced with history, conspiracies, spirituality, and a gigantic helping of bonkers action and violence — all with intense purpose and ultimately a heartbreaking discovery."

The first installment of "BRZRKR" is scheduled for print and digital publication on October 7.