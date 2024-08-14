Entertainment

    • Katy Perry in hot water over Ibiza beach video shoot

    Katy Perry arrives at an 'American Idol' Season 22 Top 10 tastemaker event, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Katy Perry arrives at an 'American Idol' Season 22 Top 10 tastemaker event, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    MADRID -

    Frolicking on a Spanish beach in her new music video "Lifetimes" may put U.S. pop star Katy Perry, of "The One That Got Away" fame, in hot water after authorities launched an inquest into the allegedly unauthorized Ibiza shoot.

    The Balearic Islands Department of Agriculture, Fishery and Natural Environment said on Tuesday that the production company responsible for recording the video in Ibiza, famed for its beaches and raucous nightlife, had not requested authorisation.

    "That is why preliminary investigation actions have been initiated," it said in a statement.

    Although part of the video was shot in the Natural Park of Ses Salines, whose hills, beaches and salt flats are a haven for birds and other wildlife, the department said no crime against the environment was suspected, but rather an administrative violation.

    Ses Salines is a UNESCO World Heritage nature reserve that stretches between the islands of Ibiza and Formentera.

    The video, released last week, features Perry, 39, traveling first by plane and then by boat to Ibiza wearing a pink T-shirt with "Eurotrash" emblazoned on it, then partying on a beach and in nightclubs in a variety of bikinis and outfits.

    The production company "We Own the City" did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

    Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Kevin Liffey

