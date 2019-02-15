

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





Pop superstar Katy Perry and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom appear to be engaged after a romantic Valentine’s Day proposal.

The pair took to Instagram Friday to share identical pictures of themselves and what appears to be a shiny new diamond and ruby engagement ring.

Perry, 34, captioned her picture “full bloom”, while Bloom, 42, used the word “lifetimes.”

Perry’s mother Mary Hudson also shared pictures of the engagement ring and the couple to Facebook, but the posts have now been removed.

The twosome have been on and off since January 2016.

Perry was previously married to British actor and comedian Russell Brand, while Bloom was once hitched to Australian model Miranda Kerr.