Katie Couric says she's been treated for breast cancer

Katie Couric appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Katie Couric appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social