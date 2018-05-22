

CTVNews.ca





Comedian Kathy Griffin is turning to the friendly grounds of Canada for her world redemption tour after landing squarely in the crosshairs of U.S. President Donald Trump, Trump nation, and even her own mother.

Griffin, 57, found herself in hot water last year when she posted a mock photo of herself with a ketchup-drenched Halloween mask made to look like the severed head of Donald Trump. She was the subject of a federal investigation, her tour was cancelled, gigs dried up and friends fled. There were death threats, even after a teary apology (which she later retracted).

She said she’s now on a security watch list and was detained at the airport when she arrived in Canada, along with airports in 15 other cities on her Laugh Your Head Off tour that began last year.

“I need to stay here. Will you guys take me?” she asked on CTV’s Your Morning Tuesday. “I don’t know if you guys appreciate what it’s like to wake up to a prime minister who every day isn’t tweeting, ‘Oh, we might start a nuclear war or we’re going to decimate Kathy Griffin, or crooked Hillary.’ We’re all just living in this craziness.”

She says Ontario-born actor Jim Carrey was one of only three people who called her on May 30, 2017, the day the photo controversy exploded. He told her to capitalize on being the most famous comedian in the world.

Griffin is appearing this week in Ottawa, Toronto, Kitchener, Calgary, and Vancouver and says she will share stories of her personal interactions with Trump. “Idiot is kind. He’s aggressively stupid.”

