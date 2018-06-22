

CTVNews.ca Staff





Fashion designer Kate Spade’s “heartbroken” father Earl Brosnahan, Jr. died just hours ahead of his daughter’s funeral, the family has revealed.

The Brosnahan family released a statement Thursday shortly before the funeral to say that Spade’s father had died Wednesday night at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. The family said he had been in poor health and was “heartbroken” over his daughter’s recent death. He was 89.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank), passed away last night at age 89," the statement said.

"He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing."

Spade died by suicide in her New York City home on June 5. She was 55.

Her husband Andy Spade said earlier this month that his wife had suffered for some time from depression and anxiety. The two had been living separately in the 10 months before her death, though they saw or spoke to each other every day. 4

On Wednesday, Kate Spade New York announced plans to donate US$1 million to support suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes, in tribute to the company's late founder.