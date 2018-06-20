Kate Spade Foundation to donate $1M for suicide prevention
This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 12:28PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Kate Spade New York has announced plans to donate US$1 million to support suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes in tribute to the company's late founder.
To start, the company said Wednesday the Kate Spade New York Foundation is giving $250,000 to the Crisis Text Line , a free, 24-hour confidential text message service for people in crisis.
The company also said it will match public donations made to the service from June 20 through June 29, up to an amount of $100,000.
Kate Spade New York also says it will host a Global Mental Health Awareness Day for employees as part of its Wellness Program.
The 55-year-old fashion designer was found dead by suicide June 5. Her husband says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.