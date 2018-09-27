

Relaxnews





You're never too old or successful to accept a helping hand from your mother -- as Kate Hudson can attest.

The actress has recruited her mom, Hollywood star Goldie Hawn, to help design the latest fashion collection from her Fabletics lifestyle brand.

The mother-daughter duo have teamed up on a capsule collection of athleisure pieces designed to benefit The Goldie Hawn Foundation's MindUP educational program. Founded by Hawn in 2003, the initiative is present in 12 different countries and aims to support children around the world in developing their mental fitness, through an approach that spans neuroscience, positive psychology, mindful awareness and social-emotional learning. The MindUP collection for Fabletics will see 50 per cent of its sales proceeds directed to the program.

"This is the first time my mom and I have worked together, and this partnership between Fabletics and MindUP is an exciting one to start with because the cause is near and dear to both of our hearts," said Hudson in a statement. "My mom is incredibly passionate about the welfare of children, which is what led her to start MindUP." She added: "My mom is also the embodiment of the Fabletics ethos. She meditates, trampolines every morning, runs, lifts weights and even rides a mountain bike -- it's literally hard to keep up with her!"

Hawn, for her part, said: "I'm extraordinarily proud of Kate and all that she has brought to Fabletics, including her dedication to creating such an amazing community for women. She wanted to be able to put MindUP out there and give more children access to learning about mindful behavior. This partnership has become a passion project with my daughter, supporting one of my most monumental causes."

The collection, which was inspired by Hawn's own personal style, includes separates such as off-the-shoulder tops, flared pants and studio knits, all designed in a soft color palette of purple, olive and black, and featuring a custom-designed lotus flower mandala print -- which is a symbol often used in meditation.

Since being co-founded by Hudson in 2013, Fabletics has grown rapidly to include more than 1.4 million VIP member customers from ten different countries, and quickly surpassed $300 million in annual revenue. The brand, which aims to offer direct-to-consumer activewear for women at an accessible price point, now counts 24 retail locations across the U.S.