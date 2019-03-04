Kate Harris wins $30,000 RBC Taylor Prize
An Indigo employee puts books on a shelf in Toronto, on Thursday, November 25, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 2:20PM EST
TORONTO - Kate Harris has been awarded $30,000 as the winner of this year's RBC Taylor Prize for "Lands of Lost Borders: Out of Bounds on the Silk Road."
Published by Knopf Canada, the book details Harris' bicycle travels in which she retraced the fabled network of trade routes connecting Asia and Europe.
The noted adventurer beat out four other finalists for the non-fiction prize, which was given out at a Toronto gala Monday.
Authors of the other shortlisted titles get $5,000 each, with Harris taking home an additional $25,000.
A Rhodes scholar, Harris lives off the grid near the border of British Columbia, Yukon and Alaska.
And the winner of the #rbctaylorprize is Kate Harris, for Lands of Lost Borders: Out of Bounds on the Silk Road, published by Knopf Canada! #RBCTaylorPrize (cc @kateonmars)— RBC Taylor Prize (@TaylorPrize) March 4, 2019
And the winner, Kate Harris. Lands of Lost Borders. “A completely untested author” — no more! Congrats, @kateonmars. @RBC @TaylorPrize pic.twitter.com/aiv4t0STsP— john stackhouse (@StackhouseJohn) March 4, 2019