Kardinal Offishall named 2023 recipient of Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour

    Kardinal Offishall arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards in Edmonton on Monday, March 13, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Kardinal Offishall arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards in Edmonton on Monday, March 13, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
    TORONTO -

    Canada's Walk of Fame has announced Kardinal Offishall as this year's recipient of the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

    The hip-hop star is set to be honoured at the 25th anniversary celebration of Canada's Walk of Fame during a tribute to the 2023 inductees and honourees at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Dec. 2.

    With 2008's "Dangerous," the Toronto native became the first Canadian rapper to crack the Billboard Hot 100 charts, topping out at No. 5.

    The multi-award-winning artist currently serves as a judge on "Canada's Got Talent."

    The Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, which launched in 2010, celebrates the achievements of Canadian musicians who have inspired and driven positive impact in the music industry.

    Last year's honourees were Arkells, with past recipients including such artists as Serena Ryder, The Weeknd and Drake.

    "Kardi ... has pushed for the betterment of new artists, raised money to help those in need, and accomplished greatness in his career," said Gary Slaight, son of Allan Slaight and president and CEO of the Slaight Family Foundation, in a news release.

    "For all of this, I am proud to say I have known Kardi for many years and that I genuinely can't think of anyone more deserving to receive this special recognition."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023.

