Entertainment

    • Kanye West sued by Donna Summer's estate over use of 'I Feel Love'

    Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
    Share

    The estate of disco legend Donna Summer filed a lawsuit in California federal court on Tuesday against Ye, the rap star formerly known as Kanye West, accusing him of incorporating her 1977 hit "I Feel Love" into his new album without permission.

    The lawsuit said that Ye and singer Ty Dolla $ign used "instantly recognizable" parts of her song in "Good (Don't Die)" for their collaborative album "Vultures 1" after the estate had explicitly rejected their request to sample it.

    Representatives for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, whose given name is Tyrone Griffin, could not be reached for comment. An attorney for the Summer estate said it would "let the complaint speak for itself."

    Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West in 2021, sparked outrage in 2022 with a series of anti-Semitic social-media posts. The rapper apologized for his remarks in December.

    Ye and Griffin released "Vultures 1" on Feb. 10. It is currently the best-selling album in the U.S., according to Billboard.

    Summer's estate said that it rejected a request to allow Ye and Griffin to sample "I Feel Love" on Feb. 3.

    "The Summer Estate not only considered the immense commercial value of the 'I Feel Love' composition, but also the potential degradation to Summer's legacy," the complaint said. "West is known as a controversial public figure whose conduct has led numerous brands and business partners to disassociate from him."

    The lawsuit said that Ye and Griffin re-recorded the hook of "I Feel Love" with a different singer for their album despite the estate's "absolute prohibition" against the use of Summer's recording or a "soundalike."

    The estate requested monetary damages and asked the court to permanently block Ye and Griffin from infringing Summer's copyrights.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • The world's smallest flag carrier airlines

      But with smaller nations come smaller flag carriers, not all of them equipped for long-haul routes. Let’s take a look at some of the world's smallest flag carriers by fleet size.

    • Here's how to really stretch out on the couch

      After a long day, there is nothing quite like sinking into the comfort of your couch. But what if this simple pleasure could offer more than just the relaxation that comes from flopping down and stretching out? By incorporating a few deliberate stretches into your couch routine, you can elevate this common ritual to a form of self-care.

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News