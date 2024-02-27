Kanye West sued by Donna Summer's estate over use of 'I Feel Love'

Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'
The estate of disco legend Donna Summer filed a lawsuit in California federal court on Tuesday against Ye, the rap star formerly known as Kanye West, accusing him of incorporating her 1977 hit "I Feel Love" into his new album without permission.
The lawsuit said that Ye and singer Ty Dolla $ign used "instantly recognizable" parts of her song in "Good (Don't Die)" for their collaborative album "Vultures 1" after the estate had explicitly rejected their request to sample it.
Representatives for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, whose given name is Tyrone Griffin, could not be reached for comment. An attorney for the Summer estate said it would "let the complaint speak for itself."
Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West in 2021, sparked outrage in 2022 with a series of anti-Semitic social-media posts. The rapper apologized for his remarks in December.
Ye and Griffin released "Vultures 1" on Feb. 10. It is currently the best-selling album in the U.S., according to Billboard.
Summer's estate said that it rejected a request to allow Ye and Griffin to sample "I Feel Love" on Feb. 3.
"The Summer Estate not only considered the immense commercial value of the 'I Feel Love' composition, but also the potential degradation to Summer's legacy," the complaint said. "West is known as a controversial public figure whose conduct has led numerous brands and business partners to disassociate from him."
The lawsuit said that Ye and Griffin re-recorded the hook of "I Feel Love" with a different singer for their album despite the estate's "absolute prohibition" against the use of Summer's recording or a "soundalike."
The estate requested monetary damages and asked the court to permanently block Ye and Griffin from infringing Summer's copyrights.
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
The head of the RCMP says there is no evidence to date that data was extracted from the national police force's systems during a recent cyberattack.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was ecstatic as he announced his latest pharmacare deal with Trudeau’s Liberals, giving Canadians a first example of what could become a crucial new national program, writes former New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
European military heavyweights Germany and Poland affirmed Tuesday that they would not be sending troops to Ukraine, after reports that some Western countries may be considering doing so as the war with Russia enters its third year.
Is Michelle Troconis a murderous conspirator who wanted her boyfriend's estranged wife dead and helped him cover up her killing? Or was she an innocent bystander who unwittingly became ensnared in one of Connecticut's most enduring missing person and alleged homicide cases?
Authorities in the eastern Caribbean are scouring waters in the region in hopes of finding a missing U.S. couple who were aboard their catamaran Simplicity more than a week ago when police say it was hijacked by three escaped prisoners from Grenada.
Three men arrested in an investigation into right-wing extremism were charged Tuesday in a London court with preparing to commit a terrorist act, authorities said.
British authorities on Tuesday charged another Bulgarian national living in England with conspiring with five other compatriots to spy for Russia.
The U.S. Army is slashing the size of its force by about 24,000, or almost 5 per cent, and restructuring to be better able to fight the next major war, as the service struggles with recruiting shortfalls that made it impossible to bring in enough soldiers to fill all the jobs.
Conservatives have voted in favour of a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has tabled its long-awaited legislation to better protect Canadians, and particularly youth, against online harms. Here are five things Bill C-63 proposes to do.
The union representing front-line Mounties is urging the RCMP to move beyond 'patchwork solutions' to ensure the mental health of officers amid concerns they face increasing risks to their well-being.
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
A Riverview, N.B., man put a decal on his car asking for a living kidney donor, after waiting on the transplant list and undergoing dialysis.
A small species of fish that measures no more than half an inch in length is capable of producing sounds louder than an elephant, according to a new study.
A moon lander that ended up on its side managed to beam back more pictures, with only hours remaining before it dies.
The former London home of rock legend Freddie Mercury is available to buy, that is, for those with a cool US$38 million to spare.
A photographer told police he was punched in the face by Taylor Swift's father on the Sydney waterfront on Tuesday, hours after the pop star's Australian tour ended.
U.S. President Joe Biden made light of conspiracy theories about him and pop superstar Taylor Swift during an appearance on a late night show and had a ready answer to the question of whether she'll endorse him in 2024: that's classified.
Japan's Sony 6758.T is cutting about 900 jobs at its PlayStation unit and shutting a studio in London, it said on Tuesday as the videogame industry struggles to recover from a post-pandemic slump.
But with smaller nations come smaller flag carriers, not all of them equipped for long-haul routes. Let’s take a look at some of the world's smallest flag carriers by fleet size.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
After a long day, there is nothing quite like sinking into the comfort of your couch. But what if this simple pleasure could offer more than just the relaxation that comes from flopping down and stretching out? By incorporating a few deliberate stretches into your couch routine, you can elevate this common ritual to a form of self-care.
The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419.
The Ontario government has said they will not be providing Toronto with more funding as the cost for hosting the FIFA World Cup continues to rise.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reports.
The number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years, according to the World Resources Institute's Electric School Bus Initiative.
