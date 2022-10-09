Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts locked over posts deemed antisemitic

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home

'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social