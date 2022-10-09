Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts locked over posts deemed antisemitic
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic.
A Twitter spokesperson said Sunday that Ye posted a message that violated its policies.
In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That's an apparent reference to the U.S. military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.
In the same tweet, which was removed by Twitter, he said: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
Earlier this month, Ye had been criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs posted a video on Instagram saying he didn't support the shirt, and urged people not to buy it.
On Instagram, Ye posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy and suggested he was controlled by Jewish people, according to media reports.
Ye's account on Instagram was locked Friday for policy violations, according to media reports. Spokespeople for Instagram’s parent company, Meta Platforms, didn’t immediately respond to a request to confirm the reports.
Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language. Ye's Twitter account is still active but he can’t post until the suspension ends, after an unspecified period.
Ye had returned to Twitter on Saturday following a nearly two-year hiatus, reportedly after Instagram locked his account.
Billionaire Elon Musk, who last week renewed his US$44 billion offer to buy Twitter following a monthslong legal battle with the company, greeted Ye's return to the platform before his suspension by tweeting “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend.”
Musk has said he would remake Twitter into a free speech haven and relax restrictions, although it’s impossible to know precisely how he would run the influential network if he were to take over.
BREAKING | Lightning suspend Ian Cole pending investigation of sexual abuse, grooming allegations
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenceman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.
Breaking | Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
'We still have the board to change': More change needed at top of Hockey Canada, critics say
Andrea Skinner announced on Saturday that she would be stepping down as director and interim chair of the board at Hockey Canada in the wake of fleeing sponsors and pressure from politicians for change in the organization’s leadership — but advocates say that while this is a step forward, more change is needed at the top.
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
'Very traumatized': Cause of Hamilton, Ont. ATV crash that killed two children investigated
First responders say they do not yet know what caused an ATV crash in rural Hamilton that killed two children and sent their father to hospital.
Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen
Joe Coughlin was born semi-paralyzed on his right side, a condition that led many to tell him he wouldn't make it as a jazz singer. Now, the national-award-winning singer his celebrating his 50-year career by releasing a new album of jazz standards.
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Parliamentary committee member suggests more from Hockey Canada leadership should resign
A member of Parliament says that more members of Hockey Canada's leadership group should resign. Sébastien Lemire said Andrea Skinner made the right decision to resign as Hockey Canada's interim board chair Saturday.
Breaking | Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
'We still have the board to change': More change needed at top of Hockey Canada, critics say
Andrea Skinner announced on Saturday that she would be stepping down as director and interim chair of the board at Hockey Canada in the wake of fleeing sponsors and pressure from politicians for change in the organization’s leadership — but advocates say that while this is a step forward, more change is needed at the top.
'Very traumatized': Cause of Hamilton, Ont. ATV crash that killed two children investigated
First responders say they do not yet know what caused an ATV crash in rural Hamilton that killed two children and sent their father to hospital.
Over 5,500 customers without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks after Fiona hit the region
More than 5,500 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
Man shot by crossbow on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside; police say investigation focused on encampment
A man has been shot with a crossbow on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to police.
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
Car plows through crowd at Colorado bar, 1 dead
One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said.
-
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack 'a terrorist act' by Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea 'a terrorist act' masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
Austria's president appears set to win another term without runoff vote
Austria's liberal president was on course to win a second six-year term outright Sunday, avoiding a runoff vote after a campaign in which he portrayed himself as the stable option in uncertain times.
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
An external power line to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- the biggest in Europe -- was repaired on Sunday after shelling disconnected the facility from the grid and forced it to resort to emergency diesel generators, the UN nuclear watchdog said.
'Get lost': Female students cry out as Iran's president visits university
Female students in chanted 'get lost' in a video shared on social media as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Alzahra University on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody.
Mulroney backing Conservatives' Poilievre, but cautions he won't win going 'extreme right'
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney told CTV’s Question Period he’s impressed with new Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre — who’s been on the job for nearly a month — but that he cautioned him to tack closer to the political centre if he hopes to win a general election.
Federal immigration committee to discuss allegations department misled judge
The House of Commons committee on immigration has called an urgent meeting next week to discuss allegations that the department and former minister misled a federal judge during a trademark infringement case — an allegation former immigration minister Marco Mendicino has categorically denied.
Parliamentary committee member suggests more from Hockey Canada leadership should resign
A member of Parliament says that more members of Hockey Canada's leadership group should resign. Sébastien Lemire said Andrea Skinner made the right decision to resign as Hockey Canada's interim board chair Saturday.
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
CAMH to lead team developing youth mental health platform
A team of experts led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is creating an online platform it says will fill longtime gaps in youth mental health care.
SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station
A Russian cosmonaut who caught a U.S. lift to the International Space Station arrived at her new home Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space.
Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch
Google on Thursday unveiled its new Pixel 7 smartphone lineup and its first-ever Pixel smartwatch, packed with tracking and health features from its subsidiary Fitbit.
Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen
Joe Coughlin was born semi-paralyzed on his right side, a condition that led many to tell him he wouldn't make it as a jazz singer. Now, the national-award-winning singer his celebrating his 50-year career by releasing a new album of jazz standards.
Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample
Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's 'I'm Too Sexy' on her newest album.
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will "isolate and backfire" on the U.S.
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
Canadian labour market still tight as economy sees slight bump in employment
The Canadian economy posted a modest gain in employment in September, reversing some of the losses seen in previous months and suggesting the labour market remains exceptionally tight.
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Pink diamond breaks auction record in Hong Kong
A pink diamond was sold for US$49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.
Puppy buried in rubble in Halifax following Fiona finds loving new home with one of its rescuers
A puppy that was found stuck under a pile of boulders at Halifax's Frog Pond after post-tropical storm Fiona has found a loving new home with one of its rescuers.
BREAKING | Lightning suspend Ian Cole pending investigation of sexual abuse, grooming allegations
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenceman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.
'We still have the board to change': More change needed at top of Hockey Canada, critics say
Andrea Skinner announced on Saturday that she would be stepping down as director and interim chair of the board at Hockey Canada in the wake of fleeing sponsors and pressure from politicians for change in the organization’s leadership — but advocates say that while this is a step forward, more change is needed at the top.
Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard earns world judo silver
Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard earned a silver medal in the world judo championship Sunday.
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
Porsche overtakes Volkswagen as Europe's most valuable carmaker
Porsche took pole position as Europe's most valuable automaker on Thursday, overtaking former parent Volkswagen as the price of the sportscar maker's newly-listed shares sped higher.