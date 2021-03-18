Kanye West officially became a billionaire last year. Now, he's a billionaire six times over.

The 43-year-old rapper turned fashion and athletic shoe mogul is now worth US$6.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The vast majority of West's wealth is tied up in his apparel businesses: The combined value of West's Yeezy sneaker partnership with Adidas and his clothing line with the Gap is worth a combined $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion, according to a UBS report published in February.

West has an additional $1.7 billion in other assets, including a major investment in his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear line.

His music catalog is worth $110 million, and he holds $122 million in cash and stock, according to Bloomberg.

Gap and West announced their 10-year partnership last June -— an unveiling that initially caused the apparel maker's stock to soar nearly 19 per cent on June 26 before leveling out weeks later.

Adidas, meanwhile, expanded its partnership with Ye in 2016 after a successful multi-year run with his Yeezy sneaker line. The German sports apparel company called its deal with West "the most significant partnership ever created between a non-athlete and an athletic brand." West's high-end athletic shoes routinely sell out within minutes of going on sale online.

West also filed for a trademark for a Yeezy beauty line last June.

Forbes reported West's net worth had reached $1.3 billion last April.