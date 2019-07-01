

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - Kaley Cuoco is making a big move after wrapping 12 seasons with "The Big Bang Theory."

Warner Bros. Television Group said Monday that Cuoco has signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with the company. The agreement keeps Cuoco in business with the studio that produced "The Big Bang Theory." The CBS comedy, in which Cuoco played Penny, ended its run in May.

Her first announced project is the hour-long drama series "The Flight Attendant," a thriller based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian.

It will be made for the WarnerMedia streaming service set to launch for consumers in early 2020.

Financial terms of Cuoco's deal with Warner were not announced.