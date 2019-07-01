Kaley Cuoco takes a dramatic turn after 'Big Bang Theory'
FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, Kaley Cuoco attends the 33rd Annual Paleyfest: "The Big Bang Theory" held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Cuoco has apologized for posting a photo on July 4, 2016, of her dogs sitting on an American flag. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 12:14PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Kaley Cuoco is making a big move after wrapping 12 seasons with "The Big Bang Theory."
Warner Bros. Television Group said Monday that Cuoco has signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with the company. The agreement keeps Cuoco in business with the studio that produced "The Big Bang Theory." The CBS comedy, in which Cuoco played Penny, ended its run in May.
Her first announced project is the hour-long drama series "The Flight Attendant," a thriller based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian.
It will be made for the WarnerMedia streaming service set to launch for consumers in early 2020.
Financial terms of Cuoco's deal with Warner were not announced.