Kaley Cuoco expecting first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey, left, and Kaley Cuoco arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12, 2022. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP) Tom Pelphrey, left, and Kaley Cuoco arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12, 2022. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social