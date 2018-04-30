

CTVNews.ca Staff





Coca-Cola is partnering up with the Korean pop band BTS for an ad campaign slated to run during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Korean media are reporting the partnership, which will occur during the tournament in June. A photo circulating online shows the seven members of the Bangtan Boys dressed in Coke-branded clothing and posing with Coke bottles in their hands.

The boy band is currently the biggest K-pop band in the world, and is on the verge of launching a world tour this summer. The band is also slated to perform at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

It’s unclear whether BTS will perform for Coca Cola, as the company has already enlisted singer Jason Derulo to perform its World Cup anthem, “Colors.”