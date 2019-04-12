

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





Korean pop stars BTS have dropped their latest project, “Map of the Soul: Persona” today as a follow up to record-breaking albums “Love Yourself: Tear,” and “Love Yourself: Answer” from 2018.

The seven-track release features a collaboration with U.S. artist Halsey on the ‘Boy With Luv” song that was featured in two teasers earlier this week on YouTube.

Ed Sheeran has a writing credit on ‘Make It Right,’ adding to BTS’s impressive track record of linking up with big name international stars.

BTS fans, who are called ARMY, have long awaited the boys comeback – with Twitter’s “Worldwide trends” page overrun with hashtags proclaiming their triumphant return.

“Map of the Soul: Persona” is available on all major streaming services worldwide.