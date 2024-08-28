Entertainment

    • K-pop singer Taeil leaves boyband NCT over accusation of an unspecified sexual crime

    South Korean singer Taeil, right, poses with other members of K-Pop group NCT 127 upon arrival at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards or 2021 MAMA in Paju, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File) South Korean singer Taeil, right, poses with other members of K-Pop group NCT 127 upon arrival at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards or 2021 MAMA in Paju, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
    SEOUL, South Korea -

    South Korean singer Taeil has left K-pop band NCT after being accused of an unspecified sexual crime, his label announced today.

    His agency, SM Entertainment, released a statement Wednesday on X, saying the NCT member will depart from the boy band after learning he has been “accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime.” The label did not specify the nature of the crime.

    “We recognized the seriousness of the issue, and we have decided that Taeil can no longer continue team activities,” the label said. “We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will leave the group.” The label added that he’s fully cooperating with the police investigation.

    Taeil was part of NCT, a globally popular South Korean boy band that debuted in 2016. The group currently has over two dozen members divided into several subunits, including NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT Wish. Taeil was recently active in NCT 127.

    SM Entertainment’s statement garnered over 45.7 million views in less than three hours.

