

The Associated Press





TOMS RIVER, N.J. - JWoww of "Jersey Shore" has filed for divorce from her husband of less than three years.

The divorce complaint was filed Sept. 12 in Ocean County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences between JWoww, whose real name is Jenni Farley, and Roger Mathews. The Asbury Park Press reports the 32-year-old Farley is starring in "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" and the spinoff series "Snooki and JWoww."

The 43-year-old Mathews is a truck driver who has made appearances on the series.

The reality show "Jersey Shore" ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012 and followed the antics of hard-partying people in their 20s living on the New Jersey coast and other locations. The current series reunited the cast members after marriages and parenthood and is in its second season.