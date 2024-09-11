Entertainment

    • Justin Timberlake to enter plea to lesser charge in DWI case

    Justin Timberlake is seen in a mugshot following his arrest in New York on June 18, 2024. (Sag Harbor Police Department) Justin Timberlake is seen in a mugshot following his arrest in New York on June 18, 2024. (Sag Harbor Police Department)
    Share

    Justin Timberlake is expected to enter a plea to a driving while intoxicated charge related to his June arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

    Timberlake will appear at a hearing this Friday, marking the singer’s first return to the Hamptons enclave since his arrest. The singer pleaded not guilty to the charge last month, through a virtual court appearance, where the judge suspended his license.

    Timberlake will plead to a lesser charge, according to the Associated Press. Prosecutors would not comment further on the details of the plea deal.

    CNN has reached out to Timberlake’s publicist. His attorney, Edward Burke, declined to comment.

    At the time of his arrest in June, police said Timberlake, 43, was observed driving a 2025 BMW “in an intoxicated condition.”

    He allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and also failed to maintain in his lane of travel, according to a statement from Sag Harbor Police. He was described by an officer as “unable to divide attention” and performing poorly on “standardized field sobriety tests.”

    Timberlake told police he “had one martini and I followed my friends home,” according to court records.

    At a hearing in late July, Timberlake’s attorney disputed that the performer was intoxicated, arguing he should not have been arrested.

    “The police made a number of very significant errors in this case,” Burke said at the time.

    Timberlake has been performing on tour for much of the summer, promoting his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News