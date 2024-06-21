Entertainment

    • Justin Timberlake set for first tour performance after his arrest

    Justin Timberlake is set to return to the stage.

    The singer, who was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, on Tuesday morning, will perform as scheduled at the United Center in Chicago on Friday and Saturday.

    Timberlake is appearing as part of his “Forget Tomorrow” world tour.

    After visiting a local hotel restaurant and bar, Timberlake was observed around 12:37 a.m. Tuesday morning “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” according to Sag Harbor Police. He was driving a 2025 BMW when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to maintain in his lane of travel, police said.

    Timberlake had told police he “had one martini and followed my friends home,” according to court records.

    A Sag Harbor Village Police Department officer described him as “unable to divide attention,” adding “he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

    Timberlake rejected a chemical test three times. He was placed under arrest and held overnight for arraignment, according to police. He was released without bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

    CNN has reached out to representatives for Timberlake for comment.

    After this weekend’s shows, Timberlake is scheduled to return to New York with his tour for performances at Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

    Severe and dangerous weather hits many areas around the world

    Much of central and eastern Canada had to contend with soaring temperature and humidity this week as a heat dome blanketed large areas of the country. The stagnant weather pattern produced record-setting high temperatures in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada.

    Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC

    It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.

