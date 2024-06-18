Entertainment

    • Justin Timberlake arrested and in custody in New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated

    Justin Timberlake was arrested last night in Sag Harbor, New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated, a spokesperson for Sag Harbor Police told CNN.

    He remains in police custody, according to police. Timberlake has a court appearance this morning, a spokesperson for Sag Harbor Justice Court told CNN.

    CNN has reached out to representatives for Timberlake for comment.

    Sag Harbor is a village located in eastern Long Island. Timberlake was reportedly arrested shortly after he left a dinner at the American Hotel in the area, according to People.

    Police will be releasing a statement later today.

    Timberlake is currently on tour with his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was.” He is next scheduled to perform in Chicago at the United Center on Friday.

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

