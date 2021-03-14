Advertisement
Justin Bieber wins country Grammy with Dan and Shay for '10,000 Hours'
Published Sunday, March 14, 2021 5:28PM EDT
Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs live during a small concert for charity in Toronto on Monday, December 7, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Justin Bieber has won a Grammy for best country duo or group performance for the song "10,000 Hours" alongside country artists Dan and Shay.
The Stratford, Ont.-raised singer is the leading Canadian nominee at this year's Grammy Awards.
His other nominations include best pop vocal album for "Changes" and best pop solo performance for his song "Yummy."
