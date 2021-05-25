TORONTO -- Justin Bieber has revealed that he has ditched his controversial dreadlocks and shaved his head.

On Sunday, the Canadian pop star posted on Instagram a photo of himself sitting at a restaurant with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, while sporting a buzz cut.

Bieber's hairstyle sparked debate on social media when he first revealed his dreadlocks in April. Dreadlocks have been long associated with Black and Caribbean culture, and many fans on social media accused him of cultural appropriation.

Bieber's haircut likely took place on Sunday, given that he was photographed with his dreadlocks at Kendall Jenner's launch party for her new tequila brand on Saturday night.