Hailey Bieber was quick to shut down pregnancy speculation after her husband, pop star Justin Bieber, shared a photo on Instagram with a caption that mentioned "mom and dad."

On Monday, the Canadian singer shared a black-and-white photo of himself sitting beside his wife with the text “mom and dad” and an emoji depicting a camera.

It didn’t take long before the post was flooded with comments from fans questioning whether the caption was a pregnancy announcement from the couple.

“Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!” one user wrote.

“Baby on the way?” another one asked.

“Yall having kids?!” read another comment.

Before the rumours could spread too widely, however, Hailey Bieber commented on the post with a suggestion as to how her husband might edit the caption to clear up any misunderstandings.

“I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she wrote along with a laughing emoji.

The couple share a Maltese Yorkie named Oscar, which they adopted in 2018. The dog was not included in the photo in question however.