Justin Bieber offers an update on his facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.
The "Yummy" singer posted a statement on the Instastory portion of his verified Instagram account Monday about his continued recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin," he wrote. "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me."
Bieber has been outspoken in the past about his Christian faith and wrote in his statement that "I'm reminded he knows all of me."
"He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms," the statement continued. "This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing."
Bieber revealed last week that he's been diagnosed with the rare neurological syndrome, which is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox and shingles.
In a video he posted, he showed how one side of his face was unable to move as a result and explained the diagnosis is why he canceled some concerts and plans to take a break from touring while he recuperates.
He ended his statement Monday by writing, "I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
'Flag war' with Denmark over tiny Arctic island set to end peacefully with deal
A deal has been reached settling a dispute with Denmark over a 1.3-square-kilometre island in the Arctic and is expected to be signed today, according to a government minister.
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
'Dangerous disconnect' between climate emergency and governments' inaction: UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday of a 'dangerous disconnect' between what scientists and citizens are demanding to curb climate change, and what governments are actually doing about it.
The happiest provinces in Canada in 2022 were revealed, according to StatCan
Canadians generally reported a higher level of life satisfaction in early 2022 compared to the previous year, as shown in recent survey data from Statistics Canada.
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Canada
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
-
Calgary declares state of local emergency as part of flood preparedness
With heavy rains expected and flooding possible, a state of local emergency has been declared in Calgary and will be in place for 14 days, Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced Monday.
-
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
-
How early do you need to arrive for a departing flight? The latest on delays at Toronto Pearson
Cancelled flights and hours-long waits at security and customs have become an all too common occurrence for many travellers trying to navigate Pearson International Airport in recent months.
-
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
World
-
Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty,' lauds Ukrainian 'heroism'
Pope Francis has blasted the 'ferocity and cruelty' of Russian troops in Ukraine while praising the 'heroism' and 'courage' of Ukrainians to defend their land.
-
Thieves make off with 20 freight containers at Mexican port
Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday.
-
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
-
'How to Murder Your Husband' author sentenced to life in prison
A self-published romance novelist who once wrote an online essay called 'How to Murder Your Husband' was sentenced Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering her husband at his workplace in Portland four years ago.
-
Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods
A torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused a deluge of flooding that forced the evacuation of some parts of Yellowstone National Park, cutting off electricity and forcing park officials to close all entrances indefinitely, just as the summer tourist season was ramping up.
-
Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight
Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a 'family decision' was taken, effectively keeping the Queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
Politics
-
Mandatory reporting of cyberattacks expected in security bill coming today
Businesses and other private-sector organizations would be required to report ransomware incidents and other cyberattacks to the government under a federal bill to be tabled today.
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
-
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Health
-
Prenatal COVID exposure affects babies' motor skills, speech, studies find
Infants born to those who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy may have neurodevelopmental issues after birth, according to preliminary findings from two separate studies out of the U.S. and Spain.
-
Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada
Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.
-
Canadian heading World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox
The Canadian heading the World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox says it's crucial to act before the virus begin spreading in the general population.
Sci-Tech
-
June's strawberry moon will light up the sky this week
June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.
-
-
Mandatory reporting of cyberattacks expected in security bill coming today
Businesses and other private-sector organizations would be required to report ransomware incidents and other cyberattacks to the government under a federal bill to be tabled today.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber offers an update on his facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.
-
Post Malone welcomes a baby girl
Rapper Post Malone subtly announced the birth of his daughter during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday by saying he 'kissed' his baby girl before heading to the studio.
-
Britney Spears' ex charged with stalking her at her wedding
A man once briefly married to Britney Spears was charged Monday with felony stalking after showing up at the pop star's wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.
Business
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
-
Key household debt-to-income ratio down in Q1 as income rises faster than debt
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income pulled back in the first quarter from the record level set in the fourth quarter of 2021 as incomes grew faster than debt.
-
Stock declines signal a bear market; here's what that means
Wall Street is opening the week with more losses, and the S&P 500 has fallen to a level that market observers consider to be a bear market.
Lifestyle
-
Here's what it might be like to travel on a double decker airplane seat
Flying economy for any extended period of time is an experience usually endured rather than enjoyed, but one airplane seat designer reckons his design could revolutionize budget travel.
-
'Take the pressure off': Recent B.C. lottery winners say prizes bring relief
Three B.C. residents won Maxmillions prizes in a recent Lotto Max draw, and the two that have been publicly identified by the B.C. Lottery Corporation so far have reacted to their big wins with a similar emotion: relief.
-
How climate change is worsening and extending allergy season
Allergy season is likely to last longer and become worse as a result of the effects of climate change.
Sports
-
Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
-
Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play
Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico.
-
Australia edges Peru on penalties to qualify for World Cup
Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff on Monday.
Autos
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.