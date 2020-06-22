TORONTO -- Justin Bieber has denied allegations of sexual abuse, saying "there is no truth" to a claim he assaulted a woman six years ago.

The Canadian pop star took to Twitter to address the allegations made Saturday by a woman who identified herself as Danielle.

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber tweeted on Sunday.

Danielle alleged that Bieber sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014 in a room at a Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas following his performance at the South by Southwest music festival.

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," Bieber wrote.

In a tweet, Danielle wrote, "I'm posting this anonymously because I'm not ready to come forward and reveal myself. If he comes across this, you know who I am. I know you remember me. I hope your life is hell after this and you drown in guilt."

Danielle said she met the singer at an event hosted by Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun. She alleged that, after the show, a man approached her and her friends asking if they wanted to meet the singer.

She says the group was taken to the Four Seasons and Danielle was put into a separate room where she alleges the assault took place.

In a series of tweets, Bieber posted screenshots, photos and news articles from the night the alleged assault took place and said he was with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez for the entire night.

Seemingly referring to Danielle's claims, Bieber explained, "As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez."

Bieber said he and his team did not stay at the Four Seasons as planned due to a booking error. Instead, he stayed at an Airbnb with Gomez and other friends.

The singer also shared that he has "confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted."

Bieber posted booking emails and receipts for the dates in question. He said he was using the fake name 'Mike Lowery' for the bookings but said he will no longer be using the alias.

He also shared a screenshot of a tweet which claimed that he was spotted at the Four Seasons on March 10, the day after the alleged assault. Bieber said he was at the restaurant, not the hotel. The Twitter account that claimed to have spotted him there has since been deleted.

In the final post in the series of tweets, Bieber said he will be taking further action regarding the assault claim.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," Bieber tweeted.

Danielle's tweets have since been deleted but screengrabs of her comments continue to be shared online.