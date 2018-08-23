

CTVNews.ca Staff





A massive mansion on a quiet lake in southern Ontario reportedly has a new owner -- and it’s one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

Justin Bieber has purchased a 101-acre property housing an equestrian facility and a more-than-9,000-square-foot home backing onto Puslinch Lake near Cambridge, Ont., TMZ reports.

Local residents described the area as a sleepy corner of Ontario -- a perfect place to escape the celebrity life.

“This is a great place to live,” Claire Allison told CTV Kitchener. “I mean, it’s super quiet. It would be relaxing for anybody. So I’m just happy for him.”

But another resident, Cyndy Haddlesey, was worried that Bieber’s presence could bring an end to the peace and quiet.

“It’s going to create a lot of action on the lake, which maybe won’t be a good thing,” she said. “It’s a small lake, so I don’t know. Word will get out and there will be people gawking at his house all the time.”

At least one local Bieber fan was already excited at having a chance to spot the superstar.

“I’m going to text my friends and we might get a Sea-Doo and spend a lot of time here,” said Ashley MacDonald.

According to a website created to advertise the property, the house was custom-built and features a theatre room, a gym, a games room and “breathtaking sunsets” over the lake.

Also housed on the property are walking trails and ponds, as well as a horse-training facility which the website describes as “leased out and generating significant monthly income.”

It is not clear how much Bieber reportedly paid for the property, which is located about 65 kilometres east of his hometown of Stratford.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Natalie van Rooy