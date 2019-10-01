

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- Justin and Hailey Bieber officially said "I do" in front of family and friends at a star-studded ceremony Monday night in South Carolina.

The Canadian pop star posted two Instagram photos of their wedding – one of the pair kissing and the other of them making silly faces. Justin declared, “My bride is [fire emoji]”.

The Biebers first married at a New York City courthouse last year. This time, the pair tied the knot in front of family and friends in a religious ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The star-studded guest list included Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Camila Morrone, Scooter Braun and more, reports People.

It was a Canadian affair with People reporting that Ontario-born singer Daniel Caesar performed at the reception in the evening.

Hailey wore a white, high-neck sleeveless dress while Justin wore a white button-down shirt with a black bowtie.