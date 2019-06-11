

CTVNews.ca Staff





Actor Jussie Smollett broke his social media silence Monday, posting to Instagram for the first time since claiming he had been the victim of a homophobic attack, a claim later refuted by police.

The post featured a video of playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney speaking at Sunday night’s Tony Awards.

“The bodies that uphold the great legacy of spirituals are often black and queer. When will we love them for who they are, not just what they can do,” McCraney said in his speech, before a performance from his Broadway play “Choir Boy.”

Smollett, who has disabled comments on his Instagram account, shared the video with the caption “so much pride.”

The last time the Empire actor posted to social media was Jan. 28.

The next day he told police he was attacked in Chicago by two people allegedly yelling racial and homophobic slurs.

Police later alleged that Smollett staged the attack, charging him with multiple felonies. Smollett, who maintains the attack wasn’t staged, was arrested, but prosecutors later dropped the charges.

Smollett’s character was removed from the final two episodes of Empire as the case developed. Responding to reports that the actor may rejoin the cast for the show’s final season, Empire producer Lee Daniels said last week Smollett would not be returning to the show.