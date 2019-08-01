

The Associated Press





A jury has found that Katy Perry, her collaborators and her record label must pay US$2.78 million because the pop star's 2013 hit "Dark Horse" copied a Christian rap song.

The jury awarded the money Thursday to Marcus Gray and his two co-writers on the 2009 song "Joyful Noise."

Perry herself was hit for just over $550,000, with Capitol Records responsible for the vast majority of the money.

It was an underdog victory for Gray, a relatively obscure artist once known as Flame. His 5-year-old lawsuit survived constant court challenges and a trial against top-flight attorneys for Perry and the five other music-industry heavyweights who wrote the song.

Jurors had already decided that "Dark Horse" copied "Joyful Noise" and then were tasked with finding how much the defendants owed.